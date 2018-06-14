Paris Jackson Removed Graffiti Off Michael Jackson's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

She wasn't going to let anything disrespect Michael’s lasting memory.

On Wednesday Paris Jackson posted a photo on Instagram of herself cleaning graffiti off of Michael Jackson's. And it wasn't the Jackson you're thinking of.

Paris was cleaning the star off of Michael Jackson, legendary radio brodcaster and Radio Hall of Famer. The 20-year-old actress and model captioned the photo “Some people have no f---ing respect, I understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name.”

This month also marks the ninth anniversary of the King of Pops death. Check out the photo below.

Somebody spray-painted over Michael Jackson’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, but Paris Jackson was quick to clean it up. ---- pic.twitter.com/Doy0nZZ0Wg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 14, 2018

Via: FOX News