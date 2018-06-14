Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson Removed Graffiti Off Michael Jackson's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

June 14, 2018
She wasn't going to let anything disrespect Michael’s lasting memory.

On Wednesday Paris Jackson posted a photo on Instagram of herself cleaning graffiti off of Michael Jackson's.  And it wasn't the Jackson you're thinking of.

Paris was cleaning the star off of Michael Jackson, legendary radio brodcaster and Radio Hall of Famer.  The 20-year-old actress and model captioned the photo “Some people have no f---ing respect, I understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name.”

This month also marks the ninth anniversary of the King of Pops death. Check out the photo below.

