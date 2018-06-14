Paris Jackson Removed Graffiti From Her Fathers Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

She wasn't going to let anything disrespect Michael’s lasting memory.

On Wednesday Paris Jackson posted a photo on Instagram of herself cleaning graffiti off of her father’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. The 20-year-old actress and model captioned the photo “Some people have no f---ing respect, I understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name.”

This month also marks the ninth anniversary of the King of Pops death. Check out the photo below.

Somebody spray-painted over Michael Jackson’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, but Paris Jackson was quick to clean it up. ---- pic.twitter.com/Doy0nZZ0Wg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 14, 2018

Via: FOX News