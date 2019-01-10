All Nude Restaurant Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Customers

Pairs, France is one of the top nudist destinations in the world, so it’s a bit of a surprise that the city’s first and only nude restaurant is shutting down.

“O’Naturel” opened back in November of 2017 by twins Mike and Stephane Saada who aren’t nudists. Their original concept was to give patrons a unique dining experience, "the pleasure of dining naked all year in the capital in the respect of naturists values." Seeing how the nude beaches were only open during the summer season, a year around nudist restaurant seemed to make sense.

The restaurant served classic French dishes such as foie gras, rack of lamb and crème brûlée. Upon arrival, guests were shown locker rooms to change and leave their phones before dinning. Slippers were then handed out to all patrons, women were offered heels if they chose to wear the slippers.

Though Paris is home to over two million practicing nudists, O’Naturel just wasn’t pulling in as many customers as they expected. After being open for 15 months restaurant is expected to close sometime in February.

Via: The Independent