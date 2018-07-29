Firefighters Go Shirtless For Lip-Sync Challenge Video

These Lip-Sync challenges are never going to end, and we’re all okay with that.

Now the Paris Texas Fire Department has taken it to a new level. Going shirtless, and singing in the rain. The crew released their lip-sync video last week and has already been viewed over 700K times.

The first fireman comes in shirtless and starts out singing Miley Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball and swings in on a wrecking ball. The second bunch starts singing George Straits Fireman in the truck, then we see another group singing in the rain to Imagine Dragons Thunder. The video ends with one last fireman singing in a tutu to Aqua’s Barbie Girl.

These firemen even poked fun at the police by showing them sleeping on the job and with powdered sugar on their faces from eating doughnuts. The police even bust out singing Hero by the Foo Fighters after seeing a fire truck drive by.

Check out the hilarious video below.

Via: Fort Worth Star-Telegram