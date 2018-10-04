Parents Accidentally Left Their 5-Year-Old At The Airport

The plot of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York sounds so crazy that it couldn't possibly ever happen in real life.

Well, it almost did and in Germany. A couple returned home from holiday with their daughter, when the two arrived at home they realized they had forgotten something very important; their daughter.

Police say they discovered a little girl wandering around the airport terminal on Monday night. The mother called the airport asking if the daughter had been found. She told police that she and her husband had left the airport in two different cars and both assumed the other parent had the child.

The daughter was eventually handed over to the father, who had returned to pick her up. It’s unclear right now how long she was left alone at the airport.

Via: My Journal Courier