Teenager Absolutely Mortified As Parents Are Shown Dancing On Stadium Jumbotron

It seems there are few things parents enjoy more than embarrassing the ever-living daylights out of their children. To embarrass them in front of 20,000 people, however, is just a nice perk.

A family was enjoying the evening at a ball game, taking in the San Francisco Giants visiting the San Diego Padres at Petco Parks. As most baseball games are want to do, the cameras started rolling in between innings and recorded people dancing and projected the footage onto the gigantic jumbotron. One camera captured said family, as the mom and dad busted out some pretty "sweet" dance movies, as their teenaged son just sat in between them looking mortified.

Oh that poor kid! But those parents look like an absolute blast! You think he's going to hear anything from his friends when he heads back to school?

Via AJC