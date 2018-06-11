Owners of Triple Crown Winner Justify, Are From Dallas

Everyone has ties to Texas in some way or another.

Over the weekend The Belmont Stakes took place in New York. Not only did the horse Justify win the race; but also became the 13th horse in history to win the Triple Crown. Justify might not be from Texas, but his owners sure are.

Kenny Troutt and his wife Lisa, both live in Dallas. Kenny started Excel Communications, a long distance phone company back in the 80’s here in Dallas, according to Forbes Troutt’s net worth is $1.41 billion. Lisa is also a UNT alumna.

Everyone was congratulating the Texas natives, even Governor Gregg Abbot.

Congratulations to Texan Kenny Troutt, the owner of Justify, on the superb Triple Crown. What an incredible horse. #TripleCrown https://t.co/JpNfOyuDRf — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 9, 2018

Via: WFAA