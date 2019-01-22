Oscar Mayer Is Looking For Applicants Who Want To Drive The Wienermobile

Tired of Ubering strangers around? Are you a fan of hot dogs and have a desire to drive a car with class? If so, then we have the right job for you.

Oscar Mayer is looking for “Hotdoggers” AKA drivers for their iconic Wienermobile. The world famous hot dog company made the announcement that they are seeking applicants through the end of the month who dream to be apart of the fleet.

If you think you're just going to be driving the hot dog shaped car around town, think again. “Hotdoggers” will be given the task of acting as their “own traveling public relations firm, organizing promotions and pitching TV, radio and print media.” Still think you got what it takes?

According to the description online, Oscar Mayer is looking for applicants with a BA or BS, in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing.

The job also includes a competitive salary, benefits and a company car that’s “guaranteed to turn heads.”

Have you always wanted to be an Oscar Mayer Wiener? Well, this might be as close as it gets. Besides, who wouldn’t want to tell their grandkids one day that they drove hotdog around the country?

Do you dream in ketchup and mustard? You might be missing out on your next calling: to be an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger! Apply now for the opportunity to create memories you'll relish for a lifetime. Visit https://t.co/j6t6kbL2IO for more details. pic.twitter.com/aIWgs7rpdW — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) December 19, 2018

Via: FOX 4 News