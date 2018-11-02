Oscar Mayer Creates A Hotline For Those Who Don’t Believe A Hot Dog Is A Sandwich

Wouldn’t you call a hot dog the best baseball game snack? How about American street food? Or even the choice of food on the 4th of July?

Oscar Mayer has started one of the biggest food debates since is pineapple a pizza topping. Of all days, the company declared that the hot dog is a sandwich on National Sandwich Day. If you disagree with them, they want to hear what have to say.

They literally want to hear want to hear your voice; Oscar Mayer is going old school and has set up a hotline just so you can call and tell them why you think the hot dog is not a sandwich.

You can tell Oscar Mayer how you feel about the matter by calling 1-833-SNDWICH.

We know what's true... But we're gonna give you 24 hours to change our mind. Call to tell us why you think a hot dog IS NOT a sandwich. #ChangeOscarsMind pic.twitter.com/mhUoHBmnre — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) November 1, 2018

One Twitter user stoked the fire by saying that the hot dog is technically a sub, which falls under the category of the sandwich. Even Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, ruled that the hot dog is indeed a sandwich.

With all the different toppings you can add to a hot dog you could consider it a sandwich.

What would you call a hot dog?

Via: The Thrillist