Oscar De La Hoya Says He Is Considering Presidential Run

This week former boxing champ Oscar De La Hoya announced that he is actually considering a presibential campaign run in the future.

And let's be honest, it wouldn't be that strange anymore if he did.

Apparently he's already begun putting together a team. "I am actually very, very serious and I strongly feel that if a Kanye West can do it and announce and maybe tease the world that he would maybe one day wanna run for president, why not me?"

Of course De La Hoya has zero political experience, but he wasn't shy to point out that neither did the current POTUS. "I've had literally, over the years, ever since I became a professional in boxing, I've had millions of people tell me, 'Look, why don't you represent? Why don't you stand up and have a bigger voice?' And obviously, the biggest voice you can have is being president."

Oscar said that if his initial team comes back with the numbers and they look good, he'll officially begin his campaign.

