The Only Recording Of Prince Singing 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Has Been Released And Whoa

Sinead O'Conner's "Nothing Compares 2 U'' is iconic. Let's face it, if you're old enough to remember the music video whenever you hear the song you picture her in that black turtleneck. But little do most people realize that it was Prince who originally wrote the song and recorded it back in 1984.

Now instead of releasing the song, he sent it to Paul "St. Paul" Peterson of a band known as The Family. It wasn't heard very much until O'Conner covered it back in 1990. Apparently, Prince did occasionally perform the song live, but the studio version he recorded was never heard until this week.

Prince's estate and Warner Bros. Records released the original version of "Nothing Compares 2 U" written, arranged, performed, and produced by Prince. Check it out below!

Video of Prince - Nothing Compares 2 U [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

-source via esquire.com