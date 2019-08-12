One common injury that gets lost in the headlines is hip injuries.

Whether it’s playing a sport or participating in extracurricular activities, keeping a child busy is good for body and mind.  But just like adults, kids get injured. One common injury that gets lost in the headlines is hip injuries.  To learn more, listen to this episode of Well Being DFW, with Scott Sams and his guest, Dr. John Christoforetti  a fellowship-trained sports medicine physician on the medical staff at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.

