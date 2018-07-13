The Last Two Blockbusters In Alaska Will Close Down This Weekend

The last two Blockbuster stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks Alaska will close their doors after this weekend.

The sad news was announced on the Alaskan Blockbuster Facebook page, the stores will close on Sunday night, and will re-open on Tuesday to begin liquidation sales through the month of August. The two stores were not able to make it after the increase on their lease.

This comes just two months after HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” sent the jock strap worn by Russell Crowe in the movie Cinderella Man to help drive sales. Not even all the other movie memorabilia that was sent could help the stores stay in business.

The last surviving Blockbuster in the entire U.S. is in Bend, Oregon. The store manager in Bend, Sandi Harding says the future for their store looks good. “We have no plans on closing anytime soon.”

Via: CBS DFW