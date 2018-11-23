Food Truck Saves The Day Serving Food To Lines Of Holiday Shoppers

As Black Friday gets underway, many families will be spending much of today waiting in lines. Even after a large Thanksgiving feast, standing and waiting all day could leave the body needing food to keep going. Luckily for shoppers outside of Best Buy in Irving, they were treated to snacks by the OMG Mr. Munchies food truck while waiting in line outside the store.

As the tradition of shopping for deals the night of, and day after Thanksgiving grows, many families pack up the entire family in order to get a jump start on holiday shopping. “Every year we come out here,” said Nataly Ruiz as her and her family sat outside of Best Buy in Irving. Seeing all the people in line waiting, Charece Griffin and the OMG Mr. Munchies food truck crew jumped at the opportunity.

A food truck has found a convenient spot outside of a Best Buy in Irving. The small business is selling hot drinks and food to holiday shoppers waiting in line #WFAA pic.twitter.com/PgpTsuqrLD — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) November 22, 2018

“Does anyone want anything form the food truck? We’ll deliver?” said Charece Griffin, asking shoppers waiting to get inside Best Buy. After making sure it was okay with the store, The OMG Mr. Munchies food truck set up outside of Best Buy, in order to help ease the pain of Black Friday lines. While some camp out for hours waiting for the best deals, some are out there for days, forgoing a traditional holiday meal.

For those people, the food truck came as a welcome surprise. The truck served a number of items, including chicken baskets, fries, hot chocolate and funnel cake. Griffin walked up and down the line shouting out the menu to the crowd, took orders and brought the food over to them once ready. “Whenever we see people, lines, we are pretty optimistic,” said Dominque Dawson, a member of the OMG Mr. Munchies crew.

This was the food trucks first foray into the holiday shopping season, but due to the success it most likely won’t be their last. The OMG Mr. Munchies food truck plans to hang out in Irving through the Saturday, continuing to help out the holiday shopping crowds.

Via WFAA