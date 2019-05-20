dallas

Olive Street In Downtown Dallas On It's Way To Being Renamed Nowitzki Way

May 20, 2019
If you'll remember not too long ago, Dallas city councilman Adam Medrano proposed that one of the streets in downtown Dallas be renamed after Dirk Nowitzki.  

Well it looks like that may be happening after all.  

A sign on Olive Street downtown near the AAC was spotted recently giving notice that the street name is subject to change.  Turns out that Councilman Medrano has been working on this proposal for close to a year.  

After speaking with both Dirk Nowitzki and Mark Cuban about the idea, he was able to gain their blessings.  But now the name change has to go to a vote in front of City Council before anything can be done, which will be in about 4 months. 

-story via dmagazine.com 

