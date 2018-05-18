Oklahoma Woman Dies After Being Attacked By 7 Small Dogs

Neighbors in the area say dogs running around loose is a very common thing.

On May 7th, 52-year-old Tracy Garcia, was attacked by a pack of seven small dogs by her home in Ardmore, Oklahoma. According to KFOR in Oklahoma city, Garcia passed away while at the hospital. First responders on the scene were almost mauled by one of the dogs. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant told KFOR "Unfortunately, yes. We had to shoot one dog. It did charge our deputies and to protect our deputies, as well as the medical personnel, we did have to put down a dog"

The other six dogs were euthanized by request of the owner. The Ardmore Animal Shelter says that the none of the dogs weighed more than 40 pounds, and were a dachshund, terrier mix, All of the dogs were infested with fleas and ticks.

No charges have been filed as of yet, Bryant says that the district attorney has been contacted and that the investigation is still ongoing.