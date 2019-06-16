Man Catches Massive Fish With His Bare Hands

Fishing and Father’s Day go hand in hand. There is no better prize than hauling in a massive fish. That is, of course, unless your caught that fish bare-handed. An Oklahoma man got the ultimate prize this weekend when he reached into the water and caught an 85 pound catfish.

Nate Williams, an Oklahoma man, who was competing in the Okie Noodling Tournament in Paul’s Valley this weekend, took home the top prize with his record breaking 85 pound catfish. According to Williams, he couldn’t see anything in the water when he felt the catfish bite down on his arm.

Williams was competing in a noodling tournament, which is the type of fishing where fishermen use their bare hands to catch catfish. Heavy rain and flooding caused high water levels, which made noodling a little more difficult during the tournament. Luckily, Williams used scuba gear in order to help catch his record fish.

Nate Williams surely will remember this massive fish for a long time, as will many of the spectators. “I knew it was a big fish, but I had no idea until I got him out in the boat that it was that big,” said Williams. Catching an 85 pound catfish with you bare hands; it doesn’t get manlier than that.

Via Fox News