Video Shows A Towns Christmas Tree Snapping While Being Cut

Looks like this Ohio town is in need of a Christmas tree.

Last Wednesday parks and recreation crews were cutting down what was set to be the Youngstown Christmas tree, only it didn’t go as planned. As the tree was being cut and moved, the top of the tree suddenly snapped off.

The couple the Nestors that donated the tree, were heartbroken when they heard what had happened. The tree was a 55-foot tall blue spruce, which was going to be displayed in the town square for all to see.

According to Dawn Turnage with the Youngstown Parks and Recreation Department, this is the first time that this has happened in the town’s history.

"From my knowledge, this has never happened before. As the current director and speaking to our crew and staff as well as our forester. This has never occurred before. I am very thankful that no one was hurt. No property damage did occur. It's all just part of our history now.”

The parks and rec. department was able to find a backup tree for the town. The new tree is now set to be cut on Monday.

A video was taken while the tree was being cut, and shows how the incident occurred. Check out the video below.

Video of Top of downtown Youngstown&#039;s Christmas tree snaps off

Via: WKBN-TV