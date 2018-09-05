Brie Larson

First Look: Brie Larson As Captain Marvel

September 5, 2018
Ever since the announcement that Captain Marvel would be coming to the MCU, fans have been anxiously waiting for the popular Marvel Comics character to make her debut alongside the likes of Iron Man and the rest of the Avengers.  

And this year, that excitement was increased when we finally received our first tease at her existence in the universe at the end of ''Avengers: Infinity War".  

Well, thanks to Brie Larson and Entertainment Weekly we finally have our first official look at the cosmic super heroine in full costume! 

On September 4, 2018, Larson Tweeted to Entertainment Weekly teasing what many assumed would be the first trailer for "Captain Marvel".   

Unfortunately we still have to wait for the trailer, but there has been plenty of excitement to be had.  The new issue also features still shots from the film as well.  

However it's probably safe to say the first trailer will be attached to "Venom" when that film hits theaters this October.  

-story via yahoo.com

 

 

 

