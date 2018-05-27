Observation Wheel Possibly Coming To Dallas

A 500-foot tall Ferris wheel on the banks of the Trinity River in Dallas could be coming in the very near future.

The attraction or observation wheel would be named the Texas Odyssey and would be located specifically in the Cedars area south of Downtown Dallas. The design planners on this project are comparing the prososed wheel to the London Eye in London, England with enclosed pods for people to sit in. The wheel location would also come with dining options, an outdoor performance venue and an education center.

"I'm excited for the residents of District 2 and everyone that will experience this year-round attraction," said Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano. "This will be a great compliment to the years of revitalization and investments in the Cedars Neighborhood. This project along with the upcoming high-speed rail station, which will open directly adjacent to the Texas Odyssey and the Dallas Water Gardens, will be tremendous assets to the city of Dallas."

And just in case you're wondering, the observation wheel would stand twice as tall as the ferris wheel at Fair Park which stands 212 feet tall.

As of right now, a construction date has not been announced.

-source via fox4news.com