Nun Throws Perfect Pitch At Beginning Of White Sox Game

Over the years, there have definitely been a fair share of great first pitches at the beginning of baseball games.

But this pitch by Sister Mary Jo Sobieck, might just be our new favorite.

Sister Mary Jo was attending the game this weekend as part of Marian Catholic High School night and was selected to throw the first pitch.

Loyola has Sister Jean, but the White Sox have Sister Mary Jo Sobieck of @Marian_Catholic! The Sox might have a little help from the man upstairs today! pic.twitter.com/MkQ84yNMjg — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) August 18, 2018

We think it's safe to say she stole the show with that perfect pitch!

Sister Mary Jo teaches theology classes for sophomores and juniors at Marian Catholic High.

-story via yahoo.com