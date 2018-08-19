nun

Nun Throws Perfect Pitch At Beginning Of White Sox Game

August 19, 2018
Over the years, there have definitely been a fair share of great first pitches at the beginning of baseball games.

But this pitch by Sister Mary Jo Sobieck, might just be our new favorite.  

Sister Mary Jo was attending the game this weekend as part of Marian Catholic High School night and was selected to throw the first pitch.

 

We think it's safe to say she stole the show with that perfect pitch! 

Sister Mary Jo teaches theology classes for sophomores and juniors at Marian Catholic High.

