Nudist Campground In Rhode Island Is Hiring

Do you have first aid training? The Ability to be a team player? Are you someone who doesn't mind wearing any clothes?

If that sounds like your dream job, then your in luck. The Dyer Woods Nudist Campground in Rhode Island is looking to hire a life guard for the summer. According to The Providence Journal qualified candidates must have “excellent communication skills” and the ability to “work as part of a team.” This is a part-time position and requires a state certification.

The Dyer Woods Campground president, Jim Johnson, says that lifeguards can wear a swimsuit if they choose, but are not required. The minimum age requirement is 18, the job runs through September 3rd.

Via USA Today