A North Texas Town Had Domino's Fill Their Potholes

About time someone filled some of the potholes around here.

Dominos recently launched a new ad campaign called “Paving For Pizza”. The company is going around the country and filling potholes for communities to make the ride home with your carryout pizza a little easier.

Dominos has already helped out the small town of Bartonville over in Denton County. Last July Bartonville Town Administrator Michael Montgomery, was contacted about the new campaign and told the company would grant funds to the town so they could repair some of the roads. By December Dominos had filled eight potholes on three different roads.

Montgomery tells the Cross Timbers Gazette “I was ecstatic. I didn't think it was possible, but Domino’s delivered on their promise to fix potholes in Bartonville. Our elected officials were excited that someone other than Bartonville taxpayers would be paying to fix our roads.”

Russell Weiner, president of Domino’s USA says “We don’t want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal. Domino’s cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen.”

Can you think of any other cities in DFW that need help filling potholes? If so you can recommend them to be a part of Paving For Pizza.