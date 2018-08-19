Outrage Caused By Video From North Texas High School Targeting Girl's Dress Code

All over the country there have been several cases of high schools getting into hot water over dress codes and how it gets handled when administering punishment.

And now the newest dress code controversy is coming from a high school in our own backyard here in North Texas.

Marcus High School in Flower Mound is facing quite a bit of backlash after two students went on Twitter to exprese their opinions over a video that was shown concerning the topic of girls wearing shorts in school.

Today my school was shown this video. So sad how ONLY girls are shown as the violators. I understand why my school has a dresscode, but what about the boys who wear shorts, or show their shoulders? It’s 2018...Why are we still over-sexualizing teen girls? pic.twitter.com/fCXymYAIEG — cat (@catmoring) August 16, 2018

After the video's release, there has been plenty of criticism on how the subject was handled and not just from the student body.

As a mom, I'm outraged by this video, not by the girls in it, but that a school district would air this, AND how it only shows girls!! Once again, singling out and demaning girls instead of focusing on the real issues of mutual respect for both sexes. Smh... — Christi Geraci-Beca (@christibeca) August 17, 2018

It's funny that college girls dress this way every day and it's no big deal. For some reason public school systems love to try to control every aspect of the kids in their schools instead of focusing attention on the real problems. — Enoughalready (@tarawilkins) August 17, 2018

Apparently Yahoo made an attempt to contact the high school for comment, but no response was given. However school principal Will Skelton sent out a statement of apology after the video was met with scrutiny online.

-story via yahoo.com