North Texas Honda Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream This Summer For Kids

Sponsored Content

Yep you read that headline correctly FREE ICE CREAM!

July is National Ice Cream Month, and to celebrate North Texas Honda Dealers are sending out trucks with free ice cream!

The truck will be stopping at various community activities, parks, sporting events, and concerts every week, starting National Ice Cream Month through Labor Day, to surprise unsuspecting residents with free ice cream.

According to the press release, the ice cream selection includes Bomb Pops, Big Dippers, Orange Dreamsicles, Fruit Bars, Ice Cream Sandwiches, and more!

Make sure to follow North Texas Honda Dealers on Facebook and Twitter to find out where they will be stopping this summer!

And to help them out you can reach out to them on Facebook right HERE with details about an event or special activity in your area where you'd like FREE ice cream.