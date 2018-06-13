North America Wins Bid To Host The 2026 World Cup

Soccer fans all over the world are waiting with excitement for the 2018 World Cup in Moscow to start Thursday June 14, but FIFA has already been looking ahead to future tournaments including the 2026 World Cup.

This week, FIFA announced that North America won the bid to host the games in 2026.

It was a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico, meaning that several cities accross all 3 nations will host different games at different times. The opposing bid came from Morocco but the vote was 134-65 in our favor. “Hosting a FIFA World Cup is an extraordinary honor and privilege,” said Canada Soccer president Steven Reed. “Canada, Mexico and the United States are ready to welcome the world to North America and serve as stewards of the largest FIFA World Cup in history.”

Carlos Cordeiro president of the U.S. Soccer Federation said, “Hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a rare and important moment to demonstrate that we are all truly united through sport.” “We are humbled by the trust our colleagues in the FIFA family have put in our bid.”

Of course there is speculation as to which cities will host those games. DFW is however on the list of 23 host cities. And it will be probably be at least 2 or 3 years before any cities and venues are chosen. Of course AT&T Stadium in Arlington and the Cotton Bowl in Dallas are two top contenders in DFW. There is also quite a bit of money for host cities to make estimating around $50 million to each city per game.

“We are grateful for the chance to bring to life FIFA’s new vision for the future of football,” said Mexico Football Federation president Decio de Maria. “We will use this platform to unite the world around football and help create a new and sustainable blueprint for the future of FIFA World Cups.”

The tournament is usually made up of 32 countries, but by the 2026 tournament it will be expanded into 48.

-source via ktvt.com