Mega Millions Jackpot Raised To $1.6 Billion After No Winner This Weekend

This weekend's Mega Million's drawing went without a winner once again, and because of this, the jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is now hitting $1.6 billion!

Friday night's winning numbers were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 7. The current jackpot is tied with the record jackpot from a few years ago, however this is expected to become the largest lotto jackpot in U.S. history.

There was not a jackpot winner for last night’s #MegaMillions drawing. The jackpot for Tuesday is $1.6 BILLION, a world record. #texas #news #SaturdayMorning pic.twitter.com/NlruuJraNn — Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) October 20, 2018

This current jackpot has been growing since July 2018, after some California office workers won $543 million.

