Mega Millions Jackpot Raised To $1.6 Billion After No Winner This Weekend

October 21, 2018
This weekend's Mega Million's drawing went without a winner once again, and because of this, the jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is now hitting $1.6 billion! 

Friday night's winning numbers were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 7.  The current jackpot is tied with the record jackpot from a few years ago, however this is expected to become the largest lotto jackpot in U.S. history.  

This current jackpot has been growing since July 2018, after some California office workers won $543 million.

