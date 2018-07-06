Nine @ 9, July 6th, 1993
July 6, 2018
Friday, July 6th
The year was 1993... And on this day John F. Kennedy Jr. stepped down as assistant District Attorney of New York City.
Nine songs and moments from July 6th, 1993.
4 Non Blondes - What's Up
Aerosmith - Livin' On The Edge
A Different World: Opening Theme
Radiohead - Creep
UB40 - Can't Help Falling In Love
Spin Doctors - Two Princes
Duran Duran - Come Undone
The Firm Trialer
Robin S - Show Me Love
Stereo MC's - Connected
Stone Temple Pilots - Plush