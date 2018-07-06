Nine @ 9, July 6th, 1993

July 6, 2018
Friday, July 6th

The year was 1993... And on this day John F. Kennedy Jr. stepped down as assistant District Attorney of New York City.

Nine songs and moments from July 6th, 1993.

4 Non Blondes - What's Up

Aerosmith - Livin' On The Edge

A Different World: Opening Theme

Radiohead - Creep

UB40 - Can't Help Falling In Love

Spin Doctors - Two Princes

Duran Duran - Come Undone

The Firm Trialer

Robin S - Show Me Love

Stereo MC's - Connected

Stone Temple Pilots - Plush

