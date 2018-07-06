Nine @ 9, July 6th, 1993

Friday, July 6th

The year was 1993... And on this day John F. Kennedy Jr. stepped down as assistant District Attorney of New York City.

Nine songs and moments from July 6th, 1993.

4 Non Blondes - What's Up

Video of 4 Non Blondes - What&#039;s Up

Aerosmith - Livin' On The Edge

Video of Aerosmith - Livin&#039; On The Edge

A Different World: Opening Theme

Video of A Different World: Opening Theme

Radiohead - Creep

Video of Radiohead - Creep

UB40 - Can't Help Falling In Love

Video of UB40 CAN&#039;T HELP FALLING IN LOVE

Spin Doctors - Two Princes

Video of Spin Doctors - Two Princes

Duran Duran - Come Undone

Video of Duran Duran - Come Undone

The Firm Trialer

Video of The Firm Trailer

Robin S - Show Me Love

Video of Robin S - Show Me Love (Official Music Video) [1993]

Stereo MC's - Connected

Video of Stereo MC&#039;s - Connected (Full Length)

Stone Temple Pilots - Plush