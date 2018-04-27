Seal, Concert, Singing, Microphone

Jack's Nine @ 9, Superhero Movie Songs

April 27, 2018
Friday, April 27

We have a new superhero out in theaters ready to break all sorts of box office records this weekend, The Avengers: Infinity War, and in honor of its release, we have our Superhero songs Nine @ 9!

Iron Man

AC/DC-Back In Black

Batman Forever

Seal-Kiss From A Rose

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The Ramones-Blitzkrieg Bop

Michael Jackson-Bad

The Lego Batman Movie

Cutting Crew-(I Just) Died In Your Arms

Evanescence-Bring Me To Life

Deadpool

Wham!-Careless Whisper

Guardians of the Galaxy

Redbone-Come And Get Your Love

Prince-Batdance

