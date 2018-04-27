Jack's Nine @ 9, Superhero Movie Songs
We have a new superhero out in theaters ready to break all sorts of box office records this weekend, The Avengers: Infinity War, and in honor of its release, we have our Superhero songs Nine @ 9!
Iron Man
AC/DC-Back In Black
Batman Forever
Seal-Kiss From A Rose
Spider-Man: Homecoming
The Ramones-Blitzkrieg Bop
Michael Jackson-Bad
The Lego Batman Movie
Cutting Crew-(I Just) Died In Your Arms
Evanescence-Bring Me To Life
Deadpool
Wham!-Careless Whisper
Guardians of the Galaxy
Redbone-Come And Get Your Love
Prince-Batdance