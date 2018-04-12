Jack's Nine @ 9, Rock 'n Roll
April 12, 2018
Thursday, April 12
The year was 1954, and on this day, Bill Haley and the Comets would record a timeless classic..."Rock Around The Clock." It wouldn't become a Number One hit until a year later, but it's crossover set the standard for rock 'n roll for decades to come.
So today, we give you nine songs and moments for Rock 'n Roll!
Def Leppard-Rock Of Ages
Michael Jackson-Rock With You
Wayne's World
Nickelback-Rockstar
Scorpions-Rock You Like A Hurricane
Elton John-Crocodile Rock
Justin Timberlake-Rock Your Body
Back To The Future
David Essex-Rock On
The Clash-Rock The Casbah
Led Zeppelin-Rock & Roll