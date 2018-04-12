Jack's Nine @ 9, Rock 'n Roll

Thursday, April 12

The year was 1954, and on this day, Bill Haley and the Comets would record a timeless classic..."Rock Around The Clock." It wouldn't become a Number One hit until a year later, but it's crossover set the standard for rock 'n roll for decades to come.

So today, we give you nine songs and moments for Rock 'n Roll!

Def Leppard-Rock Of Ages

Video of Def Leppard - Rock of Ages

Michael Jackson-Rock With You

Video of Michael Jackson - Rock With You (Official Video)

Wayne's World

Video of Bohemian Rhapsody Wayne&#039;s World HD

Nickelback-Rockstar

Video of Nickelback - Rockstar [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Scorpions-Rock You Like A Hurricane

Video of Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane - Official video clip HQ

Elton John-Crocodile Rock

Video of Elton John-Crocodile Rock

Justin Timberlake-Rock Your Body

Video of Justin Timberlake - Rock Your Body (Video)

Back To The Future

Video of Johnny B. Goode - Back to the Future (9/10) Movie CLIP (1985) HD

David Essex-Rock On

Video of Rock On - David Essex - Midnight Special (HD)

The Clash-Rock The Casbah

Video of The Clash - Rock the Casbah (Official Video)

Led Zeppelin-Rock & Roll