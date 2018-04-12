Jack's Nine @ 9, Rock 'n Roll

Def Leppard, Joe Elliot

April 12, 2018
Thursday, April 12

The year was 1954, and on this day, Bill Haley and the Comets would record a timeless classic..."Rock Around The Clock."  It wouldn't become a Number One hit until a year later, but it's crossover set the standard for rock 'n roll for decades to come.

So today, we give you nine songs and moments for Rock 'n Roll!

Def Leppard-Rock Of Ages

Michael Jackson-Rock With You

Wayne's World

Nickelback-Rockstar

Scorpions-Rock You Like A Hurricane

Elton John-Crocodile Rock

Justin Timberlake-Rock Your Body

Back To The Future

David Essex-Rock On

The Clash-Rock The Casbah

Led Zeppelin-Rock & Roll

