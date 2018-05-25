Jack's Nine @ 9, Party Number Ones

Friday, May 25

This afternoon at 3pm, we embark on a great adventure...81 hours of party songs. All party songs through Monday night for the long weekend. In honor, here are our Party Number Ones; lot of great party songs out there, but to make this lis,t you had to go Number One, on either the Hot 100, or the Billboard Dance Charts.

Nine songs and moments celebrating our Number One Party songs!

The Human League-Don't You Want Me

Video of The Human League - Don&#039;t You Want Me

Diana Ross-I'm Coming Out

Video of Diana Ross: Live In Central Park (1980) &quot;I&#039;m Coming Out&quot;

Dazed & Confused

Video of Top Notch - Dazed &amp; Confused

Hall & Oates-I Can't Go For That (No Can Do)

Video of Daryl Hall &amp; John Oates - I Can&#039;t Go For That (No Can Do)

The Romantics-Talking In Your Sleep

Video of The Romantics - Talking in Your Sleep

The Black Eyed Peas-I Gotta Feeling

Video of The Black Eyed Peas - I Gotta Feeling

Blondie-The Tide Is High

Video of Blondie - The Tide Is High

Yaz-Don't Go

Video of Yazoo - Don&#039;t Go (1982).

Cameo-Word Up

Video of Cameo - Word Up

Chic-Le Freak