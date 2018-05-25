Jack's Nine @ 9, Party Number Ones
May 25, 2018
Friday, May 25
This afternoon at 3pm, we embark on a great adventure...81 hours of party songs. All party songs through Monday night for the long weekend. In honor, here are our Party Number Ones; lot of great party songs out there, but to make this lis,t you had to go Number One, on either the Hot 100, or the Billboard Dance Charts.
Nine songs and moments celebrating our Number One Party songs!
The Human League-Don't You Want Me
Diana Ross-I'm Coming Out
Dazed & Confused
Hall & Oates-I Can't Go For That (No Can Do)
The Romantics-Talking In Your Sleep
The Black Eyed Peas-I Gotta Feeling
Blondie-The Tide Is High
Yaz-Don't Go
Cameo-Word Up
Chic-Le Freak