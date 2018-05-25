Jack's Nine @ 9, Party Number Ones

May 25, 2018
NINE @ 9
Friday, May 25

This afternoon at 3pm, we embark on a great adventure...81 hours of party songs.  All party songs through Monday night for the long weekend.  In honor, here are our Party Number Ones; lot of great party songs out there, but to make this lis,t you had to go Number One, on either the Hot 100, or the Billboard Dance Charts.

Nine songs and moments celebrating our Number One Party songs!

The Human League-Don't You Want Me

Diana Ross-I'm Coming Out

Dazed & Confused

Hall & Oates-I Can't Go For That (No Can Do)

The Romantics-Talking In Your Sleep

The Black Eyed Peas-I Gotta Feeling

Blondie-The Tide Is High

Yaz-Don't Go

Cameo-Word Up

Chic-Le Freak

