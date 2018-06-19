Jack's Nine @ 9, National Watch Day
June 19, 2018
Tuesday, June 19
Today is National Watch Day. Yeah, just like Valentine's Day, a holiday perpetrated by corporations! This day was created by Nordstrom but hey any excuse to use some good puns!
Nine songs and moments for National Watch Day!
Timex Social Club-Rumors
The Police-Every Breath You Take
Pulp Fiction
Semisonic-Closing Time
Dead Or Alive-You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
Green Day-Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)
Rockwell-Somebody's Watching Me
Conan - Andy Richter's Apple Watch
Styx-Too Much Time On My Hands
Imagine Dragons-It's Time
Cher-If I Could Turn Back Time