Jack's Nine @ 9, National Watch Day

Tuesday, June 19

Today is National Watch Day. Yeah, just like Valentine's Day, a holiday perpetrated by corporations! This day was created by Nordstrom but hey any excuse to use some good puns!

Nine songs and moments for National Watch Day!

Timex Social Club-Rumors

Video of Timex Social Club - Rumours

The Police-Every Breath You Take

Video of The Police - Every Breath You Take

Pulp Fiction

Video of The Gold Watch - Pulp Fiction (7/12) Movie CLIP (1994) HD

Semisonic-Closing Time

Video of Semisonic - Closing Time

Dead Or Alive-You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)

Video of Dead Or Alive - You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) (Official Video)

Green Day-Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)

Video of Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) [Official Music Video]

Rockwell-Somebody's Watching Me

Video of Rockwell - Somebody&#039;s Watching Me

Conan - Andy Richter's Apple Watch

Video of Andy Richter&#039;s New Apple Watch - CONAN on TBS

Styx-Too Much Time On My Hands

Video of Styx - Too Much Time On My Hands

Imagine Dragons-It's Time

Video of Imagine Dragons - It&#039;s Time

Cher-If I Could Turn Back Time