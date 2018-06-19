Jack's Nine @ 9, National Watch Day

June 19, 2018
NINE @ 9
Tuesday, June 19

Today is National Watch Day.  Yeah, just like Valentine's Day, a holiday perpetrated by corporations!  This day was created by Nordstrom but hey any excuse to use some good puns!

Nine songs and moments for National Watch Day!

Timex Social Club-Rumors

The Police-Every Breath You Take

Pulp Fiction

Semisonic-Closing Time

Dead Or Alive-You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)

Green Day-Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)

Rockwell-Somebody's Watching Me

Conan - Andy Richter's Apple Watch

Styx-Too Much Time On My Hands

Imagine Dragons-It's Time

Cher-If I Could Turn Back Time

