Jack's Nine @ 9, National Telephone Day

April 25, 2018
Wednesday, April 25

Today is National Telephone Day!  No, it is not Alexander Graham Bell's birthday, and NO, we don't have any real details on why it's celebrated today, but, you can observe by making a point to call someone important in your life!

Nine songs and moments for National Telephone Day!

Phil Collins-Don't Lose My Number

Sade-Smooth Operator

Jerry Maguire

Cake-Never There

Blondie-Call Me

Stevie Wonder-I Just Called To Say I Love You

The Clash-London Calling

Ransom

Carly Rae Jepsen-Call Me Maybe

AC/DC-Dity Deeds Done Dirty Cheap

Tommy Tutone-867-5309/Jenny

 

