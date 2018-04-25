Jack's Nine @ 9, National Telephone Day

Wednesday, April 25

Today is National Telephone Day! No, it is not Alexander Graham Bell's birthday, and NO, we don't have any real details on why it's celebrated today, but, you can observe by making a point to call someone important in your life!

Nine songs and moments for National Telephone Day!

Phil Collins-Don't Lose My Number

Video of Phil Collins - Don&#039;t Lose My Number (Official Music Video)

Sade-Smooth Operator

Video of Sade - Smooth Operator (Official Video)

Jerry Maguire

Video of Show Me the Money! Jerry Maguire 1 8) Movie CLIP (1996) HD

Cake-Never There

Video of Cake - Never There

Blondie-Call Me

Video of Blondie - Call me

Stevie Wonder-I Just Called To Say I Love You

Video of Stevie Wonder - I Just Called To Say I Love You

The Clash-London Calling

Video of The Clash - London Calling (Official Video)

Ransom

Video of Ransom: Give Me Back My Son Scene HQ

Carly Rae Jepsen-Call Me Maybe

Video of Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe

AC/DC-Dity Deeds Done Dirty Cheap

Video of AC/DC - Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (Official Video – AC/DC Live)

Tommy Tutone-867-5309/Jenny