Jack's Nine @ 9, National Telephone Day
April 25, 2018
Wednesday, April 25
Today is National Telephone Day! No, it is not Alexander Graham Bell's birthday, and NO, we don't have any real details on why it's celebrated today, but, you can observe by making a point to call someone important in your life!
Nine songs and moments for National Telephone Day!
Phil Collins-Don't Lose My Number
Sade-Smooth Operator
Jerry Maguire
Cake-Never There
Blondie-Call Me
Stevie Wonder-I Just Called To Say I Love You
The Clash-London Calling
Ransom
Carly Rae Jepsen-Call Me Maybe
AC/DC-Dity Deeds Done Dirty Cheap
Tommy Tutone-867-5309/Jenny