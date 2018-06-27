Jack's Nine @ 9, National Sunglasses Day

June 27, 2018
NINE @ 9
Wednesday, June 27

Today is National Sunglasses Day!  Observed annually on June 27th, I thought it was a retail-created holiday to sell more sunglasses, but actually, it's all about UV protection awareness!  You can celebrate by wearing your shades, or just throwing on some sunscreen.

Nine songs and moments from some of the most famous sunglasses in music and pop culture!

Corey Hart-Sunglasses At Night

Lady Gaga-Poker Face

Paul McCartney on John Lennon's Eyesight

John Lennon-Imagine

George Michael-Faith

Lenny Kravitz-Are You Gonna Go My Way

Elton John-Bennie And The Jets

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Deep Blue Something-Breakfast At Tiffany's

U2-Pride (In The Name Of Love)

ZZ Top-Cheap Sunglasses

 

