Jack's Nine @ 9, National Sunglasses Day

Wednesday, June 27

Today is National Sunglasses Day! Observed annually on June 27th, I thought it was a retail-created holiday to sell more sunglasses, but actually, it's all about UV protection awareness! You can celebrate by wearing your shades, or just throwing on some sunscreen.

Nine songs and moments from some of the most famous sunglasses in music and pop culture!

Corey Hart-Sunglasses At Night

Video of Corey Hart - Sunglasses At Night

Lady Gaga-Poker Face

Video of Lady Gaga - Poker Face

Paul McCartney on John Lennon's Eyesight

Video of Paul McCartney on Buddy Holly and writing with John Lennon

John Lennon-Imagine

Video of Imagine - John Lennon and The Plastic Ono Band (with the Flux Fiddlers)

George Michael-Faith

Video of George Michael - Faith (Official Music Video)

Lenny Kravitz-Are You Gonna Go My Way

Video of Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way

Elton John-Bennie And The Jets

Video of Elton John - Bennie And The Jets (Official Music Video)

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Video of Breakfast at Tiffany&#039;s (5/9) Movie CLIP - Ten Dollars at Tiffany&#039;s (1961) HD

Deep Blue Something-Breakfast At Tiffany's

Video of Deep Blue Something - Breakfast At Tiffany&#039;s

U2-Pride (In The Name Of Love)

Video of U2 - Pride (In The Name Of Love)

ZZ Top-Cheap Sunglasses