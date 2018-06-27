Jack's Nine @ 9, National Sunglasses Day
Wednesday, June 27
Today is National Sunglasses Day! Observed annually on June 27th, I thought it was a retail-created holiday to sell more sunglasses, but actually, it's all about UV protection awareness! You can celebrate by wearing your shades, or just throwing on some sunscreen.
Nine songs and moments from some of the most famous sunglasses in music and pop culture!
Corey Hart-Sunglasses At Night
Lady Gaga-Poker Face
Paul McCartney on John Lennon's Eyesight
John Lennon-Imagine
George Michael-Faith
Lenny Kravitz-Are You Gonna Go My Way
Elton John-Bennie And The Jets
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Deep Blue Something-Breakfast At Tiffany's
U2-Pride (In The Name Of Love)
ZZ Top-Cheap Sunglasses