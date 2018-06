Jack's Nine @ 9, National Running Day

Wednesday, June 6

Today is National Running Day! Observed on the first June of every year, it was started iun 2009 by several running organizations who wanted to encourage running! You can run by yourself...run with a friend...you know what? You don't even have to run at all! Just enjoy our Nine @ 9 for National Running Day!

Bon Jovi-Runaway

Video of Bon Jovi - Runaway

Dexy's Midnight Runners-Come On Eileen

Video of dexys midnight runners come on eileen

Forrest Gump

Video of Forrest Gump - #4 - "Run Forrest run"

Steve Miller Band-Take The Money And Run

Video of Steve Miller Band Live From Chicago Take The Money And Run

Bryan Adams-Run To You

Video of Bryan Adams - Run To You

Blues Traveler-Run-Around

Video of Blues Traveler - Run-Around

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers-Runnin' Down A Dream

Video of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - Runnin' Down A Dream

A Flock Of Seagulls-I Ran (So Far Away)

Video of A Flock Of Seagulls - I Ran

Pink Floyd-Run Like Hell

Video of Pink Floyd - Run Like Hell (Live)

Bruce Springsteen-Born To Run