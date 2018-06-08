Jack's Nine @ 9, National Best Friends Day

Friday, June 8

Today is National Best Friends Day, or #BestFriendsDay! We do not know how or when it started, as is the case with a lot of National Days, but we do know it's a good excuse to play some of our favorite friendship songs!

Nine songs and moments for National Best Friends Day!

The Cars-My Best Friend's Girl

Video of The Cars - &quot;My Best Friend&#039;s Girl&quot; (Official Video)

Biz Markie-Just A Friend

Video of Biz Markie - Just A Friend (Official Video)

Toy Story

Video of Sherif Woody and Buzz fight

Randy Newman-You've Got A Friend In Me

Video of Randy Newman - You&#039;ve Got A Friend In Me [HD]

War-Why Can't We Be Friends

Video of WAR - Why Can&#039;t We Be Friends

Cyndi Lauper-True Colors

Video of Cyndi Lauper - True Colors (Video)

Garth Brooks-Friends In Low Places

Video of Garth Brooks Friends in Low Places Live 1990

Step Brothers

Video of Step Brothers (6/13) Best Movie Quote - Did we just become best friends? (2008)

Queen-You're My Best Friend

Video of Queen - You&#039;re My Best Friend (Official Video)

Club Nouveau-Lean On Me

Video of Club Nouveau - Lean on me (LP version)

The Rembrandts-I'll Be There For You