Jack's Nine @ 9, National Best Friends Day
June 8, 2018
Friday, June 8
Today is National Best Friends Day, or #BestFriendsDay! We do not know how or when it started, as is the case with a lot of National Days, but we do know it's a good excuse to play some of our favorite friendship songs!
Nine songs and moments for National Best Friends Day!
The Cars-My Best Friend's Girl
Biz Markie-Just A Friend
Toy Story
Randy Newman-You've Got A Friend In Me
War-Why Can't We Be Friends
Cyndi Lauper-True Colors
Garth Brooks-Friends In Low Places
Step Brothers
Queen-You're My Best Friend
Club Nouveau-Lean On Me
The Rembrandts-I'll Be There For You