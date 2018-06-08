Jack's Nine @ 9, National Best Friends Day

June 8, 2018
Friday, June 8

Today is National Best Friends Day, or #BestFriendsDay!  We do not know how or when it started, as is the case with a lot of National Days, but we do know it's a good excuse to play some of our favorite friendship songs!

Nine songs and moments for National Best Friends Day!

The Cars-My Best Friend's Girl

Biz Markie-Just A Friend

Toy Story

Randy Newman-You've Got A Friend In Me

War-Why Can't We Be Friends

Cyndi Lauper-True Colors

Garth Brooks-Friends In Low Places

Step Brothers

Queen-You're My Best Friend

Club Nouveau-Lean On Me

The Rembrandts-I'll Be There For You

