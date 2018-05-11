Jack's Nine @ 9, Mother's Day
May 11, 2018
Friday, May 11
The year was 1908 when Anna Jarvis created Mother's Day. It became an official holiday in the U.S. in 1914, and on Sunday, we will celebrate moms once again.
Nine songs and moments for Mother's Day!
Fountains Of Wayne-Stacy's Mom
Three Dog Night-Mama Told Me (Not To Come)
The Blind Side, 2009
Donna Summer-She Works Hard For The Money
Waylon Jennings-Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys
Cyndi Lauper-Girls Just Want To Have Fun
Lynyrd Skynyrd-Simple Man
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Rick James-Super Freak
Guns N' Roses-Sweet Child O' Mine
Ozzy Osbourne-Mama, I'm Coming Home