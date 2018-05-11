Jack's Nine @ 9, Mother's Day

May 11, 2018




Friday, May 11

The year was 1908 when Anna Jarvis created Mother's Day.  It became an official holiday in the U.S. in 1914, and on Sunday, we will celebrate moms once again.

Nine songs and moments for Mother's Day!

Fountains Of Wayne-Stacy's Mom

Three Dog Night-Mama Told Me (Not To Come)

The Blind Side, 2009

Donna Summer-She Works Hard For The Money

Waylon Jennings-Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys

Cyndi Lauper-Girls Just Want To Have Fun

Lynyrd Skynyrd-Simple Man

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Rick James-Super Freak

Guns N' Roses-Sweet Child O' Mine

Ozzy Osbourne-Mama, I'm Coming Home

