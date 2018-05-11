Jack's Nine @ 9, Mother's Day

Friday, May 11

The year was 1908 when Anna Jarvis created Mother's Day. It became an official holiday in the U.S. in 1914, and on Sunday, we will celebrate moms once again.

Nine songs and moments for Mother's Day!

Fountains Of Wayne-Stacy's Mom

Video of Fountains of Wayne - Stacy&#039;s Mom

Three Dog Night-Mama Told Me (Not To Come)

Video of Three Dog Night - Mama told me not to come 1970

The Blind Side, 2009

Donna Summer-She Works Hard For The Money

Video of Donna Summer She Works Hard For The Money HQ promo version

Waylon Jennings-Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys

Video of Waylon Jennings Mamas Don`t Let Your Babies Grow up to be Cowboys

Cyndi Lauper-Girls Just Want To Have Fun

Video of Cyndi Lauper - Girls Just Want To Have Fun (Official Video)

Lynyrd Skynyrd-Simple Man

Video of Lynyrd Skynyrd - Simple Man - Live At The Florida Theatre / 2015

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Video of Wedding Crashers Best Scenes - John Meets Chazz

Rick James-Super Freak

Video of Rick James - Super Freak

Guns N' Roses-Sweet Child O' Mine

Video of Guns N&#039; Roses - Sweet Child O&#039; Mine

Ozzy Osbourne-Mama, I'm Coming Home