Jack's Nine @ 9, May The Fourth Be With You
Friday, May 4
May the Fourth Be With You! May 4th every year is Star Wars Day, so of course, we're celebrating on the Nine. The next nine songs do have some requirements...they either have the word "star" or "war in the title. Some might have both! And were going to ahve some of our favorite Star Wars moments for ya!
Nine songs and moments for Star Wars Day! May the Fourth Be With You!
Starship-We Built This City
Scandal ft. Patty Smith-The Warrior
Jar Jar Binks, Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
OneRepublic-Counting Stars
Madonna-Lucky Star
War-Low Rider
Smash Mouth-All Star
Star Wars: Episode VI - The Empire Strikes Back
Guns 'N Roses-Civil War
The Buggles-Video Killed The Radio Star
Edwin Starr-War