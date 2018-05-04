Jack's Nine @ 9, May The Fourth Be With You

Friday, May 4

May the Fourth Be With You! May 4th every year is Star Wars Day, so of course, we're celebrating on the Nine. The next nine songs do have some requirements...they either have the word "star" or "war in the title. Some might have both! And were going to ahve some of our favorite Star Wars moments for ya!

Nine songs and moments for Star Wars Day! May the Fourth Be With You!

Starship-We Built This City

Scandal ft. Patty Smith-The Warrior

Jar Jar Binks, Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

OneRepublic-Counting Stars

Madonna-Lucky Star

War-Low Rider

Smash Mouth-All Star

Star Wars: Episode VI - The Empire Strikes Back

Guns 'N Roses-Civil War

The Buggles-Video Killed The Radio Star

Edwin Starr-War