Wednesday, May 9

The year was 1982. On this day, IBM just released the PC DOS 1.10. Hey, I was still using DOS at work 'til six months ago!

Nine songs and moments from May 9th, 1982!

Stevie Nicks-Edge Of Seventeen

Video of Stevie Nicks - Edge Of Seventeen (Official Video) Version 1

Dazz Band-Let It Whip

Video of Dazz Band - Let It Whip "HQ/HD"

I Want My MTV

Video of I Want My MTV Promo (1982)

Toto-Rosanna

Video of Toto - Rosanna (Video)

Asia-Heat Of The Moment

Video of 19 Asia Heat Of The Moment

Soft Cell-Tainted Love/Where Did Our Love Go

Video of SOFT CELL - Tainted Love : Where Did Our Love Go (long version 1981)

38 Special-Caught Up In You

Video of 38 Special - Caught Up In You

The Motels-Only The Lonely

Video of The Motels - Only The Lonely

Van Halen-(Oh) Pretty Woman

Video of Van Halen - (Oh) Pretty Woman

Vangelis-Chariots Of Fire