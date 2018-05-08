Jack's Nine @ 9, May 8, 2003

Tuesday, May 8

The year was 2003. On this day, a gallon of gas was $1.82...doesn't seem so bad for 15 years ago!

Nine songs and moments from May 8th, 2003!

John Mayer-Your Body Is A Wonderland

Bowling For Soup-Girl All The Bad Guys Want

Record Tornado Outbreak (401 Confirmed)

50 Cent-In Da Club

Matchbox Twenty-Unwell

Justin Timberlake-Cry Me A River

Kid Rock ft. Sheryl Crow-Picture

George W. Bush "Mission Accomplished" Speech

R. Kelly-Ignition (Remix)

Avril Lavgine-I'm With You

3 Doors Down-When I'm Gone