Jack's Nine @ 9, May 8, 2003
May 8, 2018
Tuesday, May 8
The year was 2003. On this day, a gallon of gas was $1.82...doesn't seem so bad for 15 years ago!
Nine songs and moments from May 8th, 2003!
John Mayer-Your Body Is A Wonderland
Bowling For Soup-Girl All The Bad Guys Want
Record Tornado Outbreak (401 Confirmed)
50 Cent-In Da Club
Matchbox Twenty-Unwell
Justin Timberlake-Cry Me A River
Kid Rock ft. Sheryl Crow-Picture
George W. Bush "Mission Accomplished" Speech
R. Kelly-Ignition (Remix)
Avril Lavgine-I'm With You
3 Doors Down-When I'm Gone