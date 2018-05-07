Jack's Nine @ 9, May 7, 1984
May 7, 2018
Monday, May 7
My best friend Billy Kidd calls it the greatest year in music history...I'm exceedingly agreeable to that sentiment.
Nine songs and moments from May 7th, 1984!
Thompson Twins-Hold Me Now
Deniece Williams-Let's Hear It For The Boy
The Natural
Billy Idol-Eyes Without A Face
Steve Perry-Oh Sherrie
Berlin-No More Words
Huey Lewis And The News-The Heart Of Rock & Roll
Icicle Works-Whisper To A Scream (Birds Fly)
Bon Jovi-Runaway
Phil Collins-Against All Odds