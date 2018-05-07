Billy Idol, Concert, Singing, Microphone

Jack's Nine @ 9, May 7, 1984

May 7, 2018
NINE @ 9
Monday, May 7

My best friend Billy Kidd calls it the greatest year in music history...I'm exceedingly agreeable to that sentiment.  

Nine songs and moments from May 7th, 1984!

Thompson Twins-Hold Me Now

Deniece Williams-Let's Hear It For The Boy

The Natural

Billy Idol-Eyes Without A Face

Steve Perry-Oh Sherrie

Berlin-No More Words

Huey Lewis And The News-The Heart Of Rock & Roll

Icicle Works-Whisper To A Scream (Birds Fly)

Bon Jovi-Runaway

Phil Collins-Against All Odds

