Jack's Nine @ 9, May 7, 1984

Monday, May 7

My best friend Billy Kidd calls it the greatest year in music history...I'm exceedingly agreeable to that sentiment.

Nine songs and moments from May 7th, 1984!

Thompson Twins-Hold Me Now

Video of Thompson Twins - Hold Me Now

Deniece Williams-Let's Hear It For The Boy

Video of Deniece Williams - Let&#039;s Hear It for the Boy

The Natural

Video of &#039;&#039; the natural &#039;&#039; - official film trailer - 1984.

Billy Idol-Eyes Without A Face

Video of Billy Idol - Eyes Without A Face

Steve Perry-Oh Sherrie

Video of Steve Perry - Oh Sherrie (Video)

Berlin-No More Words

Video of Berlin - No More Words

Huey Lewis And The News-The Heart Of Rock & Roll

Video of Huey Lewis And The News - The Heart Of Rock &amp; Roll

Icicle Works-Whisper To A Scream (Birds Fly)

Video of Whisper To A Scream (Birds Fly) - Icicle Works

Bon Jovi-Runaway

Video of Bon Jovi - Runaway

Phil Collins-Against All Odds