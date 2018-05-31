Jack's Nine @ 9, May 31, 1992
May 31, 2018
Thursday, May 31
The year was 1992. On this day, the 46th annual Tony Awards were held, and the fifth Children's Miracle Network Telethon raised over $1,000,000!
Nine songs and moments from May 31st, 1992!
One-U2
My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)-En Vogue
Night Court
Red Hot Chili Peppers-Under The Bridge
Billy Ray Cyrus-Achy Breaky Hart
Tears In Heaven-Eric Clapton
Come As You Are-Nirvana
Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover-Sophie B. Hawkins
Mr. Big-To Be With You
Jump-Kriss Kross