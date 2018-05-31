Jack's Nine @ 9, May 31, 1992

May 31, 2018
NINE @ 9
Eric Clapton, Concert, Electric Guitar, Long Hair

(Photo by William DeShazer/Chicago Tribune/MCT/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Nine @ 9
Shows

Thursday, May 31

The year was 1992.  On this day, the 46th annual Tony Awards were held, and the fifth Children's Miracle Network Telethon raised over $1,000,000! 

Nine songs and moments from May 31st, 1992!

One-U2

My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)-En Vogue

Night Court

Red Hot Chili Peppers-Under The Bridge

Billy Ray Cyrus-Achy Breaky Hart

Tears In Heaven-Eric Clapton

Come As You Are-Nirvana

Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover-Sophie B. Hawkins

Mr. Big-To Be With You

Jump-Kriss Kross

Tags: 
Jack's Nine @ 9
May 31
1992
Jack FM
Nine @ 9
Music