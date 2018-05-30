Jack's Nine @ 9 May 30, 1984

Wednesday, May 30

The year was 1984. On this day, a baby called Mark Zuckerberg was only 15 days old, and had already hacked the federal government....just kidding.

The gift that just keeps on giving, nine songs and moments from May 30th, 1984!

Bruce Springsteen-Dancing In The Dark

Video of Bruce Springsteen - Dancing In the Dark

Cyndi Lauper-Time After Time

Video of Cyndi Lauper - Time After Time

McDonald's

Video of 1984 McDonald&#039;s Commercial

Slade-Run Runaway

Video of Slade - Run Runaway 1984 (remastered, full CD audio-track )

The Cars-Magic

Video of The Cars - Magic (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

Night Ranger-Sister Christian

Video of Night Ranger - Sister Christian

Madonna-Borderline

Video of Madonna - Borderline (Official Music Video)

The Psychedelic Furs-Ghost In You

Video of The Psychedelic Furs - The Ghost in You

Dan Hartman-I Can Dream About You

Video of Dan Hartman - I Can Dream About You

Deniece Williams-Let's Hear It For The Boy