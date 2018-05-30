Jack's Nine @ 9 May 30, 1984

May 30, 2018
NINE @ 9
Wednesday, May 30

The year was 1984.  On this day, a baby called Mark Zuckerberg was only 15 days old, and had already hacked the federal government....just kidding.

The gift that just keeps on giving, nine songs and moments from May 30th, 1984!

Bruce Springsteen-Dancing In The Dark

Cyndi Lauper-Time After Time

Slade-Run Runaway

The Cars-Magic

Night Ranger-Sister Christian

Madonna-Borderline

The Psychedelic Furs-Ghost In You

Dan Hartman-I Can Dream About You

Deniece Williams-Let's Hear It For The Boy

