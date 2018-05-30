Jack's Nine @ 9 May 30, 1984
May 30, 2018
Wednesday, May 30
The year was 1984. On this day, a baby called Mark Zuckerberg was only 15 days old, and had already hacked the federal government....just kidding.
The gift that just keeps on giving, nine songs and moments from May 30th, 1984!
Bruce Springsteen-Dancing In The Dark
Cyndi Lauper-Time After Time
McDonald's
Slade-Run Runaway
The Cars-Magic
Night Ranger-Sister Christian
Madonna-Borderline
The Psychedelic Furs-Ghost In You
Dan Hartman-I Can Dream About You
Deniece Williams-Let's Hear It For The Boy