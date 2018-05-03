Jack's Nine @ 9, May 3, 1981

Thursday, May 3

The year was 1981. On this day, an under-counter dishwasher cost $250, and Billie Jean King had just made her big announcement!

Nine songs and moments from May 3rd, 1981!

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers-The Waiting

Hall & Oates-You Make My Dreams Come True

Friday the 13th Part II

Loverboy-Turn Me Loose

The Police-Don't Stand So Close To Me

Kim Carnes-Bette Davis Eyes

Rick Springfield-Jessie's Girl

Destiny's Child-Say My Name (Member of the group for six months, Farrah Franklin, born on May 3rd, 1981)

Juice Newton-Angel Of The Morning

The Who-You Better You Bet

Sheena Easton-9 To 5 (Morning Train)