Jack's Nine @ 9, May 3, 1981
May 3, 2018
Thursday, May 3
The year was 1981. On this day, an under-counter dishwasher cost $250, and Billie Jean King had just made her big announcement!
Nine songs and moments from May 3rd, 1981!
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers-The Waiting
Hall & Oates-You Make My Dreams Come True
Friday the 13th Part II
Loverboy-Turn Me Loose
The Police-Don't Stand So Close To Me
Kim Carnes-Bette Davis Eyes
Rick Springfield-Jessie's Girl
Destiny's Child-Say My Name (Member of the group for six months, Farrah Franklin, born on May 3rd, 1981)
Juice Newton-Angel Of The Morning
The Who-You Better You Bet
Sheena Easton-9 To 5 (Morning Train)