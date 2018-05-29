Jack's Nine @ 9, May 29, 1988
May 29, 2018
Tuesday, May 29
I you took the family to the movies over the holiday weekend, there's a good chance that you spent $50-$75. But on this day in 1988, a movie ticket only cost $3.50!
Nine songs and moments from May 29th, 1988!
Tracy Chapman-Fast Car
Def Leppard-Pour Some Sugar On Me
Crocodile Dundee II
Depeche Mode-Route 66/Behind The Wheel
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts-I Hate Myself For Living You
Richard Marx-Hold On To The Nights
INXS-New Sensation
Lita Ford-Kiss Me Deadly
Michael Jackson-Dirty Diana
George Michael-One More Try