Jack's Nine @ 9, May 29, 1988

Tuesday, May 29

I you took the family to the movies over the holiday weekend, there's a good chance that you spent $50-$75. But on this day in 1988, a movie ticket only cost $3.50!

Nine songs and moments from May 29th, 1988!

Tracy Chapman-Fast Car

Video of Tracy Chapman - &quot;Fast Car&quot; (Official Music Video)

Def Leppard-Pour Some Sugar On Me

Video of Def Leppard - Pour Some Sugar On Me (Official Music Video)

Crocodile Dundee II

Video of Crocodile Dundee II - Trailer

Depeche Mode-Route 66/Behind The Wheel

Video of Depeche Mode - Behind the Wheel - Route 66 - Mega Mix - High Quality

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts-I Hate Myself For Living You

Video of Joan Jett, The Blackhearts - I Hate Myself for Loving You

Richard Marx-Hold On To The Nights

Video of Richard Marx - Hold On To The Nights

INXS-New Sensation

Video of INXS - New Sensation

Lita Ford-Kiss Me Deadly

Video of Lita Ford - Kiss Me Deadly

Michael Jackson-Dirty Diana

Video of Michael Jackson - Dirty Diana (Official Video)

George Michael-One More Try