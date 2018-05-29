Jack's Nine @ 9, May 29, 1988

May 29, 2018
(Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)

Tuesday, May 29

I you took the family to the movies over the holiday weekend, there's a good chance that you spent $50-$75.  But on this day in 1988, a movie ticket only cost $3.50!

Nine songs and moments from May 29th, 1988!

Tracy Chapman-Fast Car

Def Leppard-Pour Some Sugar On Me

Crocodile Dundee II

Depeche Mode-Route 66/Behind The Wheel

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts-I Hate Myself For Living You

Richard Marx-Hold On To The Nights

INXS-New Sensation

Lita Ford-Kiss Me Deadly

Michael Jackson-Dirty Diana

George Michael-One More Try

