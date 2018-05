Wednesday, May 23

The year was 1983. On this day, a new home in DFW cost $82,000, and A Dodge Ram Truck cost just 5 grand

Nine songs and moments from May 23rd, 1983!

U2-New Year's Day

Video of New Year's Day - U2

Irene Cara-Flashdance...What A Feeling

Video of Flashdance • What a Feeling • Irene Cara

Star Search

Video of Star Search 1983, Part One, with local programming and commercials

Madness-Our House

Video of Madness - Our House

Eurythmics-Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)

Video of Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) (Official Video)

Greg Kihn Band-Jeopardy

Video of Greg Kihn Band Jeopardy

Kajagoogoo-Too Shy

Video of Kajagoogoo - Too Shy (Official Video)

Billy Idol-White Wedding

Video of Billy Idol - White Wedding Pt 1

A Flock Of Seagulls-Wishing (If I Had A Photograph Of You)

Video of A Flock Of Seagulls - Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You)

David Bowie-Let's Dance