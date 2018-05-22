Jack's Nine @ 9, May 22, 1999

May 22, 2018
NINE @ 9
Ricky Martin, Concert, Dancing

(Photo by MI) PL KD BL 1999 (VERT) (gsb)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Nine @ 9
Shows

Tuesday, May 22

The year was 1999.  On this day, Susan Lucci finally won a Daytime Emmy after being nominated 19 times, the longest period of unsuccessful nominations in TV history!

Nine songs and moments from May 22nd, 1999!

Goo Goo Dolls-Slide

Sixpence None The Richer-Kiss Me

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

 

Lit-My Own Worst Enemy

Eagle-Eye Cherry-Save Tonight

Shania Twain-That Don't Impress Me Much

Lenny Kravitz-Fly Away

Backstreet Boys-I Want It That Way

Fatboy Slim-Praise You

Ricky Martin-Livin La Vida Loca

Tags: 
Jack's Nine @ 9
May 22
1999
Jack FM
Nine @ 9
Music