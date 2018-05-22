Jack's Nine @ 9, May 22, 1999
The year was 1999. On this day, Susan Lucci finally won a Daytime Emmy after being nominated 19 times, the longest period of unsuccessful nominations in TV history!
Nine songs and moments from May 22nd, 1999!
Goo Goo Dolls-Slide
Sixpence None The Richer-Kiss Me
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
Lit-My Own Worst Enemy
Eagle-Eye Cherry-Save Tonight
Shania Twain-That Don't Impress Me Much
Lenny Kravitz-Fly Away
Backstreet Boys-I Want It That Way
Fatboy Slim-Praise You
Ricky Martin-Livin La Vida Loca