Jack's Nine @ 9, May 22, 1999

Tuesday, May 22

The year was 1999. On this day, Susan Lucci finally won a Daytime Emmy after being nominated 19 times, the longest period of unsuccessful nominations in TV history!

Nine songs and moments from May 22nd, 1999!

Goo Goo Dolls-Slide

Video of Goo Goo Dolls - Slide [Official Music Video]

Sixpence None The Richer-Kiss Me

Video of Sixpence None The Richer - Kiss Me (Official HQ)

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Video of Jedi Council Scene | Star Wars The Phantom Menace (1999) Movie Clip

Lit-My Own Worst Enemy

Video of Lit - My Own Worst Enemy

Eagle-Eye Cherry-Save Tonight

Video of Eagle-Eye Cherry - Save Tonight

Shania Twain-That Don't Impress Me Much

Video of Shania Twain - That Don&#039;t Impress Me Much

Lenny Kravitz-Fly Away

Video of Lenny Kravitz - Fly Away

Backstreet Boys-I Want It That Way

Video of Backstreet Boys - I Want It That Way

Fatboy Slim-Praise You

Video of Fatboy Slim - Praise You [Official Video]

Ricky Martin-Livin La Vida Loca