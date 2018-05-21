Jack's Nine @ 9, May 21, 1986
May 21, 2018
Monday, May 21
The year was 1986. On this day, super star singer and actress Cher called David Letterman an a**hole on live television!
Level 42-Something About You
Belinda Carlisle-Mad About You
The Flintstones 25th Anniversary Celebration
The Fabulous Thunderbirds-Tuff Enuff
Peter Gabriel-Sledgehammer
The Jets-Crush On You
Kenny Loggins-Danger Zone
Top Gun
Van Halen-Why Can't This Be Love
Boys Don't Cry-I Wanna Be A Cowboy
Pet Shop Boys-West End Girls