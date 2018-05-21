Jack's Nine @ 9, May 21, 1986

Monday, May 21

The year was 1986. On this day, super star singer and actress Cher called David Letterman an a**hole on live television!

Level 42-Something About You

Video of Level 42 - Something About You. Official Video

Belinda Carlisle-Mad About You

Video of Belinda Carlisle - Mad About You

The Flintstones 25th Anniversary Celebration

Video of The Flintstones&#039; 25th Anniversary Special

The Fabulous Thunderbirds-Tuff Enuff

Video of The Fabulous Thunderbirds - Tuff Enuff (Video)

Peter Gabriel-Sledgehammer

Video of Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer (HD version)

The Jets-Crush On You

Video of The Jets - Crush on You

Kenny Loggins-Danger Zone

Video of Kenny Loggins - Danger Zone (Video)

Top Gun

Video of Top Gun - I feel the need for speed

Van Halen-Why Can't This Be Love

Video of Van Halen - Why Can&#039;t This Be Love (1986) (Music Video) WIDESCREEN 720p

Boys Don't Cry-I Wanna Be A Cowboy

Video of Boy&#039;s Don&#039;t Cry - I Wanna Be A Cowboy

Pet Shop Boys-West End Girls