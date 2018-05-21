Jack's Nine @ 9, May 21, 1986

May 21, 2018
NINE @ 9
Belinda Carlisle, Singing, Concert

(Photo by Faye Sadou/AdMedia /Sipa USA)

Monday, May 21

The year was 1986.  On this day, super star singer and actress Cher called David Letterman an a**hole on live television!

Level 42-Something About You

Belinda Carlisle-Mad About You

The Flintstones 25th Anniversary Celebration

The Fabulous Thunderbirds-Tuff Enuff

Peter Gabriel-Sledgehammer

The Jets-Crush On You

Kenny Loggins-Danger Zone

Top Gun

Van Halen-Why Can't This Be Love

Boys Don't Cry-I Wanna Be A Cowboy

Pet Shop Boys-West End Girls

