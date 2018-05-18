Jack's Nine @ 9, May 18, 1989
May 18, 2018
Friday, May 18
The year was 1989. On this day, the Dow Jones closed at above 2500 for the first time. Ever!
Nine songs and moments from May 18th, 1989!
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers-Won't Back Down
Madonna-Like A Prayer
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
The Cure-Fascination Street
Cyndi Lauper-I Drove All Night
Great White-Once Bitten Twice Shy
Fine Young Cannibals-Good Thing
Simply Red-If You Don't Know Me By Now
Bobby Brown-Every Little Step
Bon Jovi-I'll Be There For You