Jack's Nine @ 9, May 18, 1989

Friday, May 18

The year was 1989.  On this day, the Dow Jones closed at above 2500 for the first time.  Ever!  

Nine songs and moments from May 18th, 1989!

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers-Won't Back Down

Madonna-Like A Prayer

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

The Cure-Fascination Street

Cyndi Lauper-I Drove All Night

Great White-Once Bitten Twice Shy

Fine Young Cannibals-Good Thing

Simply Red-If You Don't Know Me By Now

Bobby Brown-Every Little Step

Bon Jovi-I'll Be There For You

