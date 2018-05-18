Jack's Nine @ 9, May 18, 1989

Friday, May 18

The year was 1989. On this day, the Dow Jones closed at above 2500 for the first time. Ever!

Nine songs and moments from May 18th, 1989!

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers-Won't Back Down

Video of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - I Won&#039;t Back Down

Madonna-Like A Prayer

Video of Madonna - Like A Prayer (Official Music Video)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Video of See No Evil, Hear No Evil Trailer 1989

The Cure-Fascination Street

Video of The Cure - Fascination Street (Official Video)

Cyndi Lauper-I Drove All Night

Video of Cyndi Lauper - I Drove All Night

Great White-Once Bitten Twice Shy

Video of Great White - Once Bitten Twice Shy

Fine Young Cannibals-Good Thing

Video of Fine Young Cannibals - Good Thing (Official Video)

Simply Red-If You Don't Know Me By Now

Video of Simply Red - If You Don&#039;t Know Me By Now

Bobby Brown-Every Little Step

Video of Bobby Brown - Every Little Step

Bon Jovi-I'll Be There For You