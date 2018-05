Monday, May 14

The year was 1987. On this day, we lost a Hollywood icon in Rita Hayworth.

Nine songs and moments from May 14th, 1987!

Exposé-Point Of No Return

Video of Exposé - Point Of No Return

Bon Jovi-Wanted Dead Or Alive

Video of Bon Jovi - Wanted Dead Or Alive

Ishtar

Video of Ishtar (1987) Theatrical Trailer

Paul Simon-You Can Call Me Al

Video of Paul Simon - You Can Call Me Al

Bryan Adams-Heat Of The Night

Video of Bryan Adams - Heat Of The Night

Heart-Alone

Video of Heart - Alone

Genesis-In Too Deep

Video of Genesis - In Too Deep (Official Music Video)

Jody Watley-Looking For A New Love

Video of Jody Watley - Looking For A New Love

Crowded House-Don't Dream It's Over

Video of Crowded House - Don't Dream It's Over

U2-With Or Without You